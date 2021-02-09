Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County are asking for help locating a missing man.
The sheriff's office says 36-year-old, Matthew Scott Lackovic, was last seen on February 5, around 7 p.m. at his home in Weaverville.
Lackovic stands approximately 5’ 11” tall and weights around 150 pounds with blue eyes. He has brown hair, and brown goatee.
Deputies say Lackovic is driving a blue/green Subaru Forester with NC plates ACR-6810.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.
