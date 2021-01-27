Forest City, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County North Carolina are asking for help locating a missing teen.
The sheriff's office says 15-year-old, Kayleigh Amiya Reece, was last seen on Tuesday, near TC Trail in Forest City.
Reece is described as standing 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown eyes and straight brown hair.
Anyone with information on Reece's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.
