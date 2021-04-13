Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a runaway teen.
Deputies say 16-year-old, Klhoie McKenzie Mayes, was reported missing on April 12 after her parents say she snuck out of the home with a basket of clothes and her diabetic medication bag shortly after midnight.
Deputies say it's believed someone picked Mayes up outside her home in the Concord Heights Community. The sheriff's office says it's imperative she is found because her diabetic condition requires daily medical care and treatment.
Mayes is described as standing 5'3" tall weighing around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff's office says any adults or person found to be aiding or harboring a runaway juvenile will face criminal charges.
Anyone with information on Klhoie's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Captain Parnell at 864-489-4722 extension 117 with the sheriff's office.
