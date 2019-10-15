Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are asking for help finding a woman missing for more than two weeks.
According to the sheriff's office, Brittany Wyatt was last seen by family at her residence on Marshall Road in Nebo on Friday, September 27. Deputies say she was reported missing on October 9.
Wyatt is described as 5'5" tall weighing approximately 120 pounds with red hair.
Anyone with information concerning Wyatt’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
