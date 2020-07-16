Campobello, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are hoping you might be able to shed light on an 18-year-old double homicide.
Deputies say on July 16, 2002, Zachary Cunard and Michael McGraw were found shot multiple times at the home where Cunard lived at along Dickson Road in Campobello.
Deputies say they believe the shooting took place sometime between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Following the shooting, deputies say McGraw's vehicle was stolen from the crime scene and located a short time later on Old Ballenger Mill Road in Greenville County completely burned.
According to the sheriff's office, Cunard had just moved into the home with his new wife, Janice, and they were expecting their first child. Deputies say it was Janice who discovered her husband and McGraw when she returned home from shopping.
While McGraw and Cunard were acquaintances, it's unknown why McGraw was visiting the home.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate unsolved cases with the hopes that new technology will provide answers that were not available when the crime took place. Please contact Investigator Diane Lestage with the Unsolved Homicide Unit to provide any information related to this case. She can be reached at 864-503-4556 or by email here.
