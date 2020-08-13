HENDERSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies have asked for help finding a 14-year-old boy they say ran away from home on Wednesday.
Deputies said Nicholas Delliveneri is believed to be riding a lime green bicycle and was last seen near the Blythe Street area of Hendersonville on Wednesday evening.
Nicholas is 5'6" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue basketball shorts, white and black Nike Flip Flops.
Deputies ask anyone who sees the boy to call 828-697-4911.
