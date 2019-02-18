MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have asked for help finding a missing Mitchell County teen who they believe may be in the area.
Anthony Harkey, 16, left his home in Mitchell County and deputies believe he is hiding out in McDowell County.
Anyone with information concerning Harkey’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000 or the Mitchell Sheriff’s Office at 828-668-3982.
