MARION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Marion County have asked for help locating Leslie and Barbara Clemmons and their four children, who are missing and "need to be located urgently."
Deputies said Leslie and Barbara Clemmons are the biological parents of the four children but do not have legal custody and have fled with the children to avoid court action.
A South Carolina Family Court Judge has ordered that the four kids be taken into protective custody once they are found.
Deputies said the children are Leslie IV (12), Brady (10), Deborah "Hattie Jean" (8), and Patricia "Carly" (3).
Deputies said all four children are in "imminent and substantial danger".
Investigators believe the Clemmons have traveled up the east coast and possibly west to South Dakota.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
MORE NEWS - Troopers in N.C. searching for driver they say is responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Buncombe Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.