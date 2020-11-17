GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help tracking down a missing teenager who was last seen more than a month ago.
Deputies said Jorden Shyann Nebling, 19, was last seen on October 10, 2020 and is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas.
Nebling is She is 5’5” tall with a slim build. She has a tattoo on her left forearm that says “Love free."
Investigators ask for anyone with information to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
