TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Stephens County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating a missing man.
Deputies said Devin Wade was reported missing by his family members after he left walking from a residence on Oak Valley Road on October 26.
Wade is around six-feet-tall, 270 pounds, and has dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, boots and an unknown color t-shirt.
Deputies ask anyone with any information to call the Sheriff's Office at 706 886-2525 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 706 779-3911.
