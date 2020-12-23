SWAIN COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help locating a missing girl.
Deputies said Kendall Ogle is 16. She is 5’8” tall, and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair with blonde highlights.
Deputies said Kendall has not been seen since she left home on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-488-2196.
