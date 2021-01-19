FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for help tracking down a missing teen.
Deputies said Dustin Steel Cogdell, 16, was last seen by his father at an address on TC Trail in Forest City on Jan. 15 at 1:30 a.m.
Dustin is 5’10" tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair in a crew cut, and blue eyes. The boy was last seen wearing black hoodie, black pants and a gray T-shirt
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rutherford County 911 Communication Center 828-286-2911.
