FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies have asked for help finding a missing Fountain Inn woman.
Deputies said they are searching for Holly Sue Burns, 37, of Country Estates Road..
Burns has some medical issues that require medication and deputies do not know if she has her medication with her.
It is unclear at this time if she left on foot or in a car with someone.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-68-CRIME or call law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.