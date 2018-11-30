Anderson County deputies have released of a photo and details of a teenage girl with a distinctive tattoo they said they are searching for after she ran away from a group home in Anderson.
Deputies said Evie Duneske, 16, went to school at Westside High School Thursday, but did not return back to the home and did not attend school on Friday. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
Evie is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has brown hair that may have been changed recently and one blue eye and one green/hazel eye.
Deputies said Evie also has a distinctive tattoo on her right forearm that reads "Space Aids" and includes an image of an alien.
Deputies ask anyone who can help find Evie to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak to Investigator Chau at (864) 222-6667.
