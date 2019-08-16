RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has asked for help finding a missing woman.
Deputies said they are searching for Brittney Michelle Shires (may also use the last name Richardson).
Shires, 25, was last seen on Thursday, deputies said.
She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'4" tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on Shires’ whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911.
