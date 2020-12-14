NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County sheriff’s deputies said they are looking for a missing Nebo woman.
Mai Xue Vang, 43, was last seen at her home on Landis Lane at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies said.
Anyone with information concerning Vang’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 828-652-4000.
