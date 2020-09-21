ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies on Monday asked for the public’s assistance in locating Dylan Shelby Rogers, 18.
Rogers is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon that occurred in the Bee Tree Rd community on July 31, deputies said.
Do not approach or attempt to make contact with Rogers if you see him. Deputies say he may be armed and you should use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.
Deputies said Rogers has multiple distinctive tattoos:
Tattoos:
- Right Arm - "SOULJA"
- Left Arm - "MADE"
- Left Face - $
- Right Face - $
- Center Eye - CROSS
- Neck - BROKEN HEART
