RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Rutherford County said Wednesday they are searching for 48-year-old Gregory Alfred Heidler.
Deputies said Heidler has multiple open warrants for statutory sex offense with a child, incest of child, and statutory rape of child. All three crimes involve victims of age 13, 14, and 15, deputies said.
Deputies have not been able to track Heidler down but know he has family in Mt. Airy, NC and Michigan.
Heidler is 5’10” tall with a medium build and is bald.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 828-286-8477 or 828-286-2911.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.