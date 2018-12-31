HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies on Monday asked for the public’s help finding a girl who may have run away from her home in Honea Path.
Deputies said Faith Marie Oakgrove, 17, left her home sometime after 11:30 p.m. on December 26. She was last seen wearing black leggings and an army green ALS hoodie.
Faith is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and speak to Detective Martin at (864) 222-3953.
