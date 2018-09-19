BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating a man and his two-year-old son.
Deputies said 27-year-old Stephen Drake Jones was last seen on Tuesday by his father in Hendersonville, NC.
According to the sheriff's office, Jones had his two-year-old son in his custody at that time.
Jones is 6'1" and weighs 185 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes.
His son is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said they believe Jones may be operating a Blue 1990 Ford F-250 with the NC tag PEC-5783.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670.
