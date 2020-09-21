Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a missing man.
According to deputies, 76-year-old Grady Ritchie, was seen Sunday around noon leaving a home on East Georgia Road.
Deputies say Ritchie suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention.
The sheriff's office says he could be in a burgundy, 2006 Toyota Tundra with SC tag: 1173KM.
Deputies say Ritchie is 5'9" tall weighing around 185 pounds, bald with a mustache.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Deputies also ask the public to try to keep him in sight, if safe to do so, until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene.
