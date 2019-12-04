Macon County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, deputies with the Macon County Sheriff's Office were called to a home off Tiger Lily Trail in response to a domestic related shooting.
Deputies say two people were transported to the hospital after injuries were sustained during an altercation inside the home.
At this time, deputies are releasing limited information, but say they believe one of the injured people was brought to the home by someone prior to the altercation, then they immediately left the area.
Deputies are currently searching for that person and attempting to identify them.
Deputies say they are limiting information at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the person is asked to contact the sheriff's office immediately at 828-349-2104 or 828-349-2061 or Crime Stoppers at 828-349-2600.
