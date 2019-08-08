GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood County deputies have asked for the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for seven counts of attempted murder.
The man sought is Lotrozono Daequon Waldrop.
Deputies said Waldrop should be considered Armed and Dangerous.
Anyone with information on Waldrop's whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at 864-942-8600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
