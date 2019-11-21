TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said K-9 teams and the sheriff's helicopter searched a neighborhood in Taylors Thursday morning for a home invasion suspect, but could not find the man.
The home invasion happened around 10 a.m. on Lauren Wood Circle.
Deputies said the homeowner was able to scare the suspect away. The man was last seen running in the neighborhood.
Deputies released a surveillance photo of the person they are searching for.
The active search wrapped up just after 12:30 p.m.
Deputies ask anyone who spots the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
