Powdersville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a suspect they say robbed a Spinx in Powdersville.
The robbery happened on February 12, at the Spinx on Highway 153.
According to deputies, the suspect appears to have been dropped off behind the business, walked into the store and demanded money, then left in the same direction.
Deputies say the suspect was wearing a dark coat and a hat that concealed their face.
The suspect is believed to have been dropped off and picked up by a white four door Toyota sedan.
If you have any information regarding the suspect in this case or the vehicle involved, please call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400 or Detective J Chau at 864-222-6667.
