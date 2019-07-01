Transylvania County, NC (FOX Carolina) - The sheriff's office in Transylvania County is currently searching for two missing juvenile females discovered missing from a wilderness camp.
Deputies say the girls were reported missing Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. from Trails Carolina Wilderness Camp located in the Lake Toxaway Community.
At this time, deputies don't have a description of what the girls were wearing during the disappearance, but say the girls are believed to still be in the Lake Toxaway area on foot.
The missing girls are Gaby Caturano, a 14-year-old female; and Isabella Biancamano, a 15-year-old female. Deputies say both are approximately 5’4” tall and weigh between 100 and 115 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168 or 911.
