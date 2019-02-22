Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a woman who went missing on February 4.
Deputies say 35-year-old Erlin “Noemi” Padilla Valenzuela, was last seen at her home on Henderson Street in Greenville around 1:00 a.m.
Deputies say Valenzuela is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds.
According to the sheriff's office, Valenzuela could be driving an unknown make/model white vehicle. Deputies say she is bilingual in both English and Spanish.
If anyone has information pertaining to her whereabouts, please call Investigator Campbell at 864-303-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
