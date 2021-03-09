ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after a woman was abducted from a grocery store on Monday afternoon and sexually assaulted at another location.
Deputies said the victim was preparing to leave the Ingles parking lot on Highway 81 around 2:40 p.m. when she was abducted by an unknown assailant.
"The victim stated that the suspect drove her to an unknown location, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, before returning her to the Ingles parking lot at approximately 3:45 p.m.," Sgt. JT Foster said in a news release.
Foster said the victim was attacked from behind and was unable to provide a detailed description of the male suspect.
"If you were in the area at the time and observed any suspicious activity or if you have any information relating to this incident, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC (274-6372)," Foster said.
Sheriff Chad McBride also asks everyone to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings while in public and especially when alone, and to always report any suspicious persons or activity by immediately calling 911, Foster said.
MORE NEWS - UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.