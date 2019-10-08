Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are asking for help identifying vandals that damaged church vans.
According to deputies, the vandalism occurred at Outreach Baptist Church on N.C. 126 in Nebo sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Saturday October 5 and and 9:20 a.m. Sunday October 6.
Deputies say the suspects pried the fuel doors open damaging the church's vans and siphoned out the gas.
Church officials estimate about $50 in gas was stolen and about $300 damage to the vehicle was done.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the sheriff's office and speak to Lt. Andy Manis at 828-652-2237.
