SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday in a Simpsonville neighborhood.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said U.S. Marshals took a person in custody around noon.
It happened in the Poinsettia community.
FOX Carolina has reached out to U.S. Marshals for additional details.

