ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a runaway juvenile.
Alonzo Chaney left his family’s residence on April 28th 2019 and has not returned. Alonzo is approximately 6’0 and 160 lbs with brownish/red dreadlocks shaved on the side.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call us at 864-260-4400 referencing case number 2019-07698.
