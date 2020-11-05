GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public's help as they investigate a Halloween night shooting at the “Vault Night Club” on Reynolds Avenue.
Deputies said witnesses told them several people got into a fight in the parking lot, which culminated in a hail of gun fire.
"Four victims were struck with gunfire: 3 in the leg and one struck in the arm. All victims were transported to Self-Regional Hospital where they were treated with non-life threating injuries," deputies said in a news release
In total, at least 171 rounds were fired from multiple guns and also damaged several vehicles and buildings.
"None of the patrons at the event were able to provide any useful information to assist in the investigation. It is very important to have the trust and assistance of citizens in cases like this, in an effort to rid Greenwood County of these violent criminals," deputies said in the release. "We have no issue with people having a good time, but the individuals that bring violence into our community will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted"
Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8600 or email anonymous tips to cbishop@greenwoodsc.gov.
