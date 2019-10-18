ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A man wanted in Greenville County for attempted murder has been captured in Buncombe County, according to deputies.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office took Kenneth Benjamin Barnett into custody without incident around 6:15 p.m. on Friday October 18th.
Barnette was wanted for a stabbing in the Travelers Rest area in the beginning of October, but fled Greenville County before authorities could take him into custody.
“We are glad to have Mr. Barnett off the streets tonight. It is always good when law enforcement agencies can work together for the safety and security of our community.” - Major Daryl Fisher, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office
Buncombe County worked with Asheville Police Department and their K9 officers on the arrest.
MORE - Lindsey Graham prank called by Russians pretending to be Turkish defense minister
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.