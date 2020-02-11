GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man wanted out of Spartanburg County for attempted murder led Greenville County deputies on a manhunt Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said they were searching for 29-year-old Quatavis Rafaell Sloan.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says Sloan is wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession.
According to arrest warrants, Sloan shot a person in the leg during an encounter on January 26. Deputies say robbery appears to be the motive, as warrants show Sloan took money from the victim while armed.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh, and is expected to be okay.
Due to that incident, and Sloan's previous criminal record, deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Greenville County deputies said the focus of their search was around the White Horse Road and Lily Street area.
Greenville County Schools said five schools in the area were placed on lockout due to the search. Lockouts have been lifted at 3 of the schools.
Augusta Circle Elementary, Hughes Middle and Blythe Elementary were briefly on lockout between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. Berea Elementary and Berea High were placed on lockout at approximately 9:45. All lockouts have since been lifted.
"During a lockout school schedules operate normally, but exterior doors remain locked and no one is allowed in or out. Additional district security personnel are in the Berea area as a precaution," said GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton.
Anyone with information on Sloan's location is urged to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
