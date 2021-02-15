CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday deputies are attempting to locate a missing Candler woman.
Deputies said they are searching for Michael Michelle Little, 21.
Little is approximately five-feet-tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo on her right shoulder of “cry baby” and another on her right leg of “eyes."
Deputies said Little was last seen leaving her home on February 8. She may have been picked up by someone to go to the Forest City or Morganton areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
MORE NEWS - Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.