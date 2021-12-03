LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says they’re aware of “electronic messages” going around Laurens High School.
They didn’t specify what those messages were, however.
They did say that there’s no active situation happening right now.
Laurens 55 confirmed that no incident took place at their schools. They noted that students and staff are in secure and supervised areas while law enforcement continues to work on site.
The sheriff's office says that a credible threat has not been established.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.