ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in an arson that led to an explosion that leveled a house.
Deputies said the explosion happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on Craft Road.
When deputies arrived, they said the 1,320-square-foot structure was flattened and on fire. Debris from the home was found as far as 80 feet away from the foundation.
A GBI bomb technician was called in to help investigate and determined a bomb was not used. The investigator believed someone set a fire using an air-fuel mixture.
The house was empty when it blew up and deputies said the family that owns it only resides there part-time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-282-2421.
