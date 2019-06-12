ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a Belton man was caught carrying more than 200 grams of meth in his car.
ACSO says they stopped a car being driven by Joey Derrick Owen, 32, on June 7, as part of an investigation lead by the Special Investigations Unit. Deputies say the stopped Owen on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson, near Pearman Dairy Road.
During the stop, deputies found the meth along with a firearm. A photo shared by the department to Facebook shows boxes of ammunition and a small digital scale as well.
Owen has since been denied bond and will remain at the Anderson County Detention Center until trial. He is charged with:
- Trafficking meth, more than 200 grams but less than 400
- Unlawful carrying of a pistol
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
