GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, were up bright and early Sunday morning in preparation for a very eventful day.

Deputies and troopers set up a perimeter around Five Forks Library in Greenville hours before the library is set to host a Drag Queen Story Hour.

The event was met with critics and supporters.

The groups GOP Politics of South Carolina and the Greenville Tea Party announced the will hold an alternate event at the same time at the Five Forks library branch Sunday, called the Pro-Family Community Gathering.

Law enforcement will be on scene throughout the entire event to ensure peace.

In order to maintain the crowds, law enforcement are also monitoring roadways and travel both into and out of the area. As of 11:30 a.m., they had blocked off Sunnydale Drive.

Only residents and attendees are permitted to pass through their roadblock.

A group called 'SC Lightfoot' is also on scene. They've told our crews that they will be providing security.