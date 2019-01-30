TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they are searching for a woman who escaped from a behavioral health center Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said 22-year-old Miriam Elizabeth Miller was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health, located at 2700 E. Phillips Road, around 2 p.m.
Miller is 5’8” tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red and brown jacket with black leggings and green socks.
“Miller does suffer from some type of medical condition and deputies request for anyone who comes in contact with her to call 911 immediately,” Lt. Ryan Flood said.” We currently have bloodhounds and a tracking team assisting in locating Ms. Miller.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.