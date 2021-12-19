NEWBERRY COUNTY, NC ( FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating after a bloody man was seen walking on Hwy. 66, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about a bloody white man walking on Hwy. 66 at the Laurens and Newberry County line.
Deputies say deputies from both Laurens and Newberry responded.
They found the man had multiple gunshot wounds, says deputies.
The man was unable to provide them with information, and was taken to the area trauma center by Newberry County EMS and Whitmire Rescue, says deputies.
If anyone has information regarding the case contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
