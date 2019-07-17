ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County deputies say a boat sank on Lake Hartwell Wednesday afternoon, and that both people inside are okay.
Center Rock Fire Department confirmed to FOX Carolina they were reporting to the scene along West Wind Way in Anderson. The incident was originally reported as a drowning, but ACSO later confirmed it was a sinking boat.
ACSO also reports both occupants jumped into the water and made it to shore safely.
