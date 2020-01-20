Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say a body has been found in the Appleton Mill Retention Pond. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were notified on Monday morning of a possible body floating in the pond on Appleton Street near M Street in Anderson. 

The sheriff's office says deputies arrived on scene and located an unidentified person deceased in the water. 

Forensic investigators, detectives, and technical rescue personnel all responded to the scene. 

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing at this time. 

The coroner's office has not released the victim's name at this time. 

More news: Hear from all three remaining candidates for Greenville County sheriff tonight

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.