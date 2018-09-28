MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County said the body of a man who went missing in August was found Thursday.
Deputies said the body of 38-year-old Jason Smith Lewis was found in Garden Creek.
An autopsy confirmed the identity Friday morning.
Lewis was last seen by his mother on Friday, Aug. 10, when she dropped him off on Northfork River Road to go camping. He was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 18.
Deputies and rescue teams searched the area multiple times but found no sign of Lewis.
Deputies said the autopsy did not pinpoint a cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.