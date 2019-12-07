GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has begun a death investigation in Greer Saturday evening.
The office tells FOX Carolina the investigation began on the 1500 block of Locust Hill Road.
Greenville County deputies later confirmed the body was found near Whitey's Auto Auction. CID investigators have taken the case.
