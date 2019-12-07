Death investigation on Locust Hill Road in Greer

Death investigation on Locust Hill Road in Greer

 (FOX Carolina/ December 7, 2019)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has begun a death investigation in Greer Saturday evening.

The office tells FOX Carolina the investigation began on the 1500 block of Locust Hill Road.

Greenville County deputies later confirmed the body was found near Whitey's Auto Auction. CID investigators have taken the case.

One dead after shooting along Airline Road in Anderson County, deputies say

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.