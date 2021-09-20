GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that a body was found in a ravine near an apartment building along Lakeside Dr.
According to the sheriff's office, a 911 call came in at around 11:20 Monday morning to report the body.
Deputies remain on scene as the investigation is currently in its early stages, according to GCSO.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
