OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office confirms a man's body was found near an old plant in the Seneca area Friday, and that the investigation is underway.
Oconee County deputies confirmed they investigating reports that a body was found near an old plant Friday evening.
Master deputy Jimmy Watt with OCSO says the call came in around 5:11 p.m., near the old Covidien plant off of Highway 28. The investigation is in the early stages, but Watt says investigators are on scene.
He also noted this was near the Bountyland community.
The coroner's office later said the body found was a man, and that identification was found with the remains. The office is contacting the family before releasing the man's identity.
An autopsy is scheduled for the beginning of next week.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
