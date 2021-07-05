GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that a bomb team is en route to investigate a suspicious package reported near Ketron Court on Monday.
GCSO says that the call came in around 2:15 on Monday afternoon.
The location of the package is near a vacant building, according to county dispatch.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
