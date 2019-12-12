Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a bomb threat at the Anderson County Courthouse Thursday morning was determined to be unfounded.
According to deputies, the call came in around 9:05 a.m. regarding the threat.
Deputies say they quickly arrived and secured the scene.
The explosives ordnance disposal personnel also responded.
By 11 a.m. the scene was clear.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said deputies had finished investigation and the courthouse had resumed normal operations.
