ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A bomb threat called in concerning the Anderson County Courthouse on Tuesday morning was determined to be unforunded, according to a spokesman for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. J.T. Foster confirmed the building was evacuated after an anonymous caller dialed 911 and reported a bomb threat at the courthouse.
The call was placed around 8:30 a.m.
The courthouse was evacuated and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad and explosive detection K-9s were called in to investigate.
Deputies confirmed shortly before 10:30 a.m. that the threat was unfounded.
